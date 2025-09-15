Dallas Literary Scene

We've enjoyed multiple visits to the Dallas area this summer since my daughter moved there for college. I use the name Dallas loosely as we spent just as much time in the surrounding towns of Frisco, Plano, Denton, Grapevine, and more. There are just so many interesting and fun places to check out.
1. The travelling TITANIC museum. While it did not have as much to offer as one of the more permanent sites around the United States and across the pond, this still had many interesting displays. In addition to replicas from the set and ship itself, there were many recovered artifacts and screenplay memorabilia. When you first arrive at the museum, you are assigned a passport as if you are a real person who boarded the ship that fateful week. As you travel through the exhibit, you try to learn what you (your person) experienced in those days and if they survived.
