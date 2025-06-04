IWSG: Impactful Books

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
What were some books that impacted you as a child or young adult?
MY ANSWER - There are so many! In high school: To Kill a Mockingbird - this book filled my senses and made me examine the type of person and parent I one day hoped to be. It's also one of the few movie adaptions that didn't disappoint after reading the original story. Flowers for Algernon is another one that stayed with me as I had previously no experience with the mentally handicapped. Just as the previous book, it reminded me to respect and treat others kindly no matter the differences. Tuesdays With Morrie is a wonderful reminder to cherish loved ones and prioritize appropriately because you never know how much time you have. There are also a number of series that took up much of my time. Anne of Green Gables was a wonderful reminder that it was acceptable to read and enjoy classic literature as much as contemporary. Alongside Little Women it made me believe writing was an acceptable pastime as well. I also spent a lot of time with the Sweet Dreams romance series (I think there were over 200), the Nancy Drew Files (I believe there were over 100), Fear Street (I think there were around 50 in the 1990s - there are more now), and the Christopher Pike series. While I certainly read many other enjoyable books, these series took up many hours of my teen life in the 1990s.
What about you? What were some books that impacted you as a child or young adult?
I love reading everyone's book lists! So interesting how different and varied they are. I read a few R.L. Stine but found him too predictable in my young years. Had to go more hardcore.
Agree with Crystal - everyone's choices are so interesting.
Wasn't Flowers for Algernon a movie?
I read some of the same books as a kid--To Kill a Mockingbird, Nancy Drew, and Flowers for Algernon.
