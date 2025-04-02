IWSG: Fantasy Characters - Morgan le Fay

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
APRIL QUESTION - What fantasy character would you like to fight, go on a quest with, or have a beer/glass of wine with?
MY ANSWER - Morgan le Fay - Queen of the Faeries, enchantress, and Lady of Avalon - maybe best known from the Arthurian legends (King Arthur's possible half-sister). She also appears in "Sir Gawain and Green Night", Shakespeare, Harry Potter, various Marvel comics, the "Magic Tree House" series, The Librarians, Trollhunters, and more. She is often depicted as either a benevolent sorceress, or a villainous fairy queen.
How about you? What fantasy character would you like to fight, go on a quest with, or have a beer/glass of wine with?
5 comments:
It's not often a character can appear in so many different stories.
Diane's right about Morgan le Fay appearing in so many stories. She's an interesting choice.
Marvel comics? Wow!
I'm out of my league with fantasy characters, only know the superheroes
Morgen Le Fey is an unusual choice. She is usually portrayed as the baddie.
