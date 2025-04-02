"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

IWSG: Fantasy Characters - Morgan le Fay

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say. 

Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.

APRIL QUESTION What fantasy character would you like to fight, go on a quest with, or have a beer/glass of wine with?

MY ANSWER - Morgan le Fay - Queen of the Faeries, enchantress, and Lady of Avalon - maybe best known from the Arthurian legends (King Arthur's possible half-sister). She also appears in "Sir Gawain and Green Night", Shakespeare, Harry Potter, various Marvel comics, the "Magic Tree House" series, The Librarians, Trollhunters, and more. She is often depicted as either a benevolent sorceress, or a villainous fairy queen.

How about you? What fantasy character would you like to fight, go on a quest with, or have a beer/glass of wine with?

5 comments:

L. Diane Wolfe said...

It's not often a character can appear in so many different stories.

April 2, 2025 at 4:00 AM
Natalie Aguirre said...

Diane's right about Morgan le Fay appearing in so many stories. She's an interesting choice.

April 2, 2025 at 4:43 AM
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Marvel comics? Wow!

April 2, 2025 at 5:10 AM
Leigh Caron said...

I'm out of my league with fantasy characters, only know the superheroes

April 2, 2025 at 9:18 AM
Rosemary Johnson said...

Morgen Le Fey is an unusual choice. She is usually portrayed as the baddie.

April 2, 2025 at 9:31 AM

