2025 National Library Week

It's the annual National Library Week (April 6 - 12, 2024) in America. This is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation's libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. The first National Library Week was observed in 1958 with the theme "Wake Up and Read!"
From free access to books and online resources for families to library business centers that help support entrepreneurship and retraining, libraries offer opportunity to all. The theme for National Library Week 2025 is "Drawn to the Library". It illustrates the fact that whatever draws you in, the library has something for everyone.
Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to large print, audiobooks to ebooks, and more. But there's so much more to the story. Libraries lend items like museum passes, games, musical instruments, and tools. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, and lectures. Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs. National Library Week 2024 will be a great time to tell your library’s multi-faceted story.
Award-winning author and illustrator Raina Telgemeier and cartoonist and comic theorist Scott McCloud have been selected Honorary Chairs of National Library Week 2025.
Telgemeier and McCloud have partnered to create a one-of-a-kind graphic novel, The Cartoonists Club, coming from Scholastic’s Graphix imprint on April 1, 2025.
Their book tells the story of Makayla, who is bursting with ideas but doesn’t know how to make them into a story, and Howard, who loves to draw but struggles to come up with ideas. These two new friends, shy Lynda and inventive Art, come together to form The Cartoonists Club. Their beloved school librarian helps them discover the magic of comics, imagination, and their own storytelling powers. The result is a book where friendship is a work of art.
Celebration Days During National Library Week
Monday, April 7: Right to Read Day, a day for readers, advocates, and library lovers to take action to protect, defend, and celebrate the right to read. The American Library Association (ALA) kicks off National Library Week with the release of its State of America's Libraries Report, including the list of Top Ten Most Challenged Books of 2023.
Tuesday, April 8: National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators, and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.
Wednesday, April 9: National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day), a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.
Thursday, April 10: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.
For more ways to celebrate, visit: http://www.ala.org/conferencesevents/celebrationweeks/natlibraryweek
No comments:
Post a Comment