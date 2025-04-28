"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

April 28, 2025

2025 Faust Sonnet Contest

 Annual submission opportunity:

The "Faust Sonnet Contest" is now accepting submissions. The sonnets may be written in Shakespearean, Petrarchan, Spenserian, or non-traditional form. Only previously unpublished sonnets are eligible. 

There is no entry fee for youth and $5 for up to three poems for adults. 

Each entrant may submit one to three sonnets, maximum, with sonnets to be received no later than June 1, 2025. Cash prizes total $3,000.  When you visit the site, you can review the winning entries from the last few years. For more information, visit http://www.sonnetcontest.org/

Not sure how to write a sonnet? Try reviewing these guidelines, tips, and examples: http://examples.yourdictionary.com/sonnet-examples.html

Have you ever written a sonnet? Does this seem like something you might want to try?
