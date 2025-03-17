"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, March 17, 2025

Happy St. Patrick's Day

March 17 is the traditional day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Some of the best-known celebrations in the United States include Walt Disney World's Raglan Road experienceChicago River Dyeing, and parades in New York.

If you're interested in participating in some St. Patrick's Day fun, but not quite sure how or where near you, check out this article I shared a couple of years ago: Irish Classics, Prompts, and Party Tips.

Feeling Lucky? Check out the post about where I and a few other writers get their inspiration: https://iwsganthologies.blogspot.com/2022/03/feeling-lucky.html

Some additional educational and fun holiday ideas include:

  • Streaming Irish jigs and songs.
  • Watching traditional Irish dance on YouTube or chrome cast to your TV.
  • Adding green food dye to your short bread cookie recipes.
  • Sewing or gluing crazy Green Irish hats, ties or belts using felt, ribbons, or fabrics.
  • Cooking Irish Stew, scones and clotted cream or butter from scratch or from cans. 
  • Telling Irish fables about leprechauns, rainbows, pots of gold, or gnomes.
  • Reminding your children about the “kiss of the blarney” and the folkloric tradition known today as “the gift of the gab”.
  • Research the real St. Patrick.

How about you? Are you celebrating St. Patrick's Day? How are you spending this time?

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 comments:

Natalie Aguirre said...

Happy St. Patrick's Day! I hope you enjoy your celebrations.

March 17, 2025 at 5:17 AM
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

May you get a little luck of the Irish today!

March 17, 2025 at 10:25 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)