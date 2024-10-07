WEP Halloween Flash Fiction Special Challenge 2024, HORRORFEST!

Welcome to the WEP Halloween Flash Fiction Challenge
2. POST your edited entry, making sure 'WEP' is in the TITLE along with the badge.
3. STATE feedback preferences
4. READ other entries, giving positive feedback. Refresh on WEP Critique Page.
5 SHARE THE CHALLENGE on social media.
PLEASE NOTE: ENTRIES CLOSE October 16th (NY Time - check WEP blog clock)
ALL GENRES WELCOME except erotica - 1,000 words maximum
FURTHER ENQUIRIES VISIT writeeditpublishnow.blogspot.com and leave a comment or: email: yolandarenee@hotmail.com or any of the admins with your questions.
|1.
|Denise Covey
|5.
|Nilanjana Bose
|9.
|Pat Garcia
|2.
|Renee Poem 1
|6.
|C. Lee McKenzie
|10.
|Beth Camp
|3.
|Renee Poem 2
|7.
|J Lenni Dorner
|11.
|Christopher Scott
|4.
|Roland Yeomans
|8.
|Sonia Dogra
|12.
|DONNA HOLE
XX
Welcome to the October 2024 Special Challenge
for WEP - Write...Edit...Publish
October Horrorfest!
Hi, Denise here, announcing WEP is back to offer a flash fiction challenge for October. We didn't want to miss our Thrillfest month.
October is our month to celebrate speculative fiction, horror and paranormal, but as always no bar on any genre except erotica. But a little bit of scary can't hurt...
This is the Horrorfest Challenge in which we ramp up the spook factor, welcoming your creepiest compositions, your most haunting and haunted tales running the gamut of paranormal, speculative, crime and horror genre. However, as always, there are no rigid rules. Feel free to write to any genre if those mentioned are not your thing.
We can't go on without explaining what's been happening. As always, the WEP team have been facing some mountainous challenges. Early this year in April I didn't expect to have my son in Intensive Care for three months and a hospital ward for one month! Was the most trying time of my life. Thankfully, we got through it, but still face day to day struggle.
Meanwhile, we've had bi-monthly meet ups here, where we reported on what we've achieved and some of you dropped us a comment and link to give us your news. I want to thank the WEP team for writing my entry when I couldn't face opening my laptop.
The team was devastated with the loss of two of our original members, Sally Stackhouse after a struggle with liver cancer (her combined prose and poems will be sadly missed) and Nancy Williams who was finding much joy in writing as she battled health problems. RIP, ladies. We love and miss you.
There is a tribute page to Sally here:
https://sallystackhouse.muchloved.com/
So, hey writers, welcome to our special challenge! Many of you have told us that you have been missing the inspiration of writing to a challenge, so here we are to challenge you to get your flash fiction writing mojo on and pen a thriller for October. The October challenge has always been heaps of fun. Let's make this one the funniest ever!
Post your entries to the Linkup from October 1 to 16, 2024
Remember to add a tagline which should take us to the heart of your story:
"A tagline is more like a catchphrase that conveys a feeling or a promise about the story. A tagline should be catchy, genre-focused, and intriguing."
We'd love it if you'd Tweet or post to FB or any social media site where you network! If you avoid social media, we totally get you.
WEP #writingprompt October 2024s "HORRORFEST" @DeniseCCovey @YolandaRenee @SoniaDogra16 @jemifraser https://writeeditpublishnow.blogspot.com/2024/10/wep-halloween-flash-fiction-special.html Sign up & post-October 1-16! #amwriting #flashfiction #WEPFF #poetry #nonfiction
Wishing you an amazing October.
Bring on the entries!
Who knows? Perhaps we'll see you in December! For more information, visit: Write...Edit...Publish -- Online Writing Community (writeeditpublishnow.blogspot.com)
