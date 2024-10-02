IWSG: Ghost Stories

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
OCTOBER Question - Ghost stories fit right in during this month. What's your favorite classic ghostly tale? Tell us about it and why it sends chills up your spine.
MY ANSWER - It's difficult to pick just one. The Haunting of Hill House and A Christmas Carol are the first two that come to mind. When you read either one, they just stay with you. At least that has been my experience. A good book always stays with you for a while. However, these two have hung in my mind for years.
What about you? What's your favorite classic ghostly tale? Tell us about it and why it sends chills up your spine.
No comments:
Post a Comment