11 October Submission Opportunities

1. Undertaker Books: Winter Horrorland Anthology - This is a fiction anthology. “We’re looking for horror stories of all subgenres that take place in winter. Please note that we are not looking for holiday-themed stories, and they will be a hard sell.”
Deadline: 15 October 2024
Length: 1,500-4,000 words
Pay: $25
Details here.
2. Shooter Literary Magazine: Coming of Age - They want submissions on the ‘Coming of Age’ theme. “We’re looking for stories, essays, memoir and poetry on anything to do with the transition to adulthood: first love, hormonal angst, Saturday jobs, brushes with the law, experimentation, gaining independence, losing virginity. Literary reflections on books that made an impact during late adolescence would make particularly welcome essays. Tales of college and first steps on the career ladder are also relevant.”
Deadline: 20 October 2024
Length: 2,000-6,000 words for short prose, up to 3 poems
Pay: £25 for short prose, and £5 for flash prose and poetry
Details here.
3. Smoking Pen Press: Time Travel - They want fiction for their Read on the Run anthology series, and the theme is Time Travel. “We welcome stories involving all types and aspects of time travel, and we are open to all genres – Sci-Fi, Romance, Comedy, Fantasy, Adventure.”
Deadline: 21 October 2024
Length: 1,200-6,000 words
Pay: $20 or paperback copies (see guidelines)
Details here.
4. Eye Contact Award in Genre Flash Fiction - This is a prize for genre flash fiction by Eye Contact Magazine; for this cycle, they want a romance story of up to 1,000 words. The prize is sponsored by Seton Hill University and its MFA program in Writing Popular Fiction. Value: “a cash prize (or gift card equivalent) of $250” Deadline: 25 October 2024 Open for: Unspecified, Details here.
5. Flame Tree Publishing Anthologies - They have periodic announcements for speculative fiction anthologies on their blog. Currently, they are open for — Were Wolf Short Stories – “We are seeking stories about werewolves, shapeshifting humans, rivalries and alliances between vampyr and werewolves. The word werewolf goes back more than a thousand years, coming directly from the Old English wer, meaning Man, and wolf. Also of interest is folklore and mythology which plays on such legends as Fenrir (born of Loki) defeating Odin at Ragnarök, and early Slavic myths and rituals in which were wolf skins are removed and stolen. Stories can explore wolves which might have been human, changing by choice at the howl of the moon, or people cursed and damned to be wolves for all time. Is that why the lone wolf is alone? The wolfish grin is a little shy? Is that why we wolf down our food? Is there a wolf inside us all? In the forests around us? Hunting us, haunting us, protecting itself and its kind.” Length: 2,000-4,000 words, Pay: $0.08/word, due Oct. 27 - Details here.
6. Worldstone Publishing: Summer of Sci-Fi & Fantasy - They want science fiction and fantasy stories for this annual anthology.Deadline: 31 October 2024, Length: 1,500-7,500 words, Pay: $0.005/word; more if Kickstarter is funded, Details here.
7. Rebellionlit: Three x The Fun - They want stories in all genres. While there is no theme, they do want stories that rebel in some way. They accept flash and short stories. They only want stories from writers with a US mailing address.
Deadline: 31 October 2024
Length: Up to 7,500 words
Pay: 1.5 c/word
Details here.
8. Black Beacon Books: Steampunk Sleuths - This is a fiction anthology. “The genre of mystery is designed to get the cogs cranking, but let’s not forget that steampunk is all about cogs too! Why not bring them together? Steampunk Sleuths will be an anthology of four novelettes (15 – 20,000 words) featuring detectives in a steampunk setting solving peculiar crimes. The only requirements for submission will be that the means of committing the crime (murder, theft, kidnapping…) must be clearly steampunk and the reader must be given the tools to crack the case before the solution is revealed.”
Deadline: 31 October 2024
Length: See above
Pay: $50
Details here.
9. Whisper House Press: Dread Mondays - This is a workplace horror anthology. They have an extended submission window for writers of marginalized groups.
Deadline: 31 October for all writers, 30 November 2024 for historically marginalized writers
Length: Up to 4,000 words (prefer up to 3,000 words)
Pay: is $0.06/word
Details here.
A lot of opportunities for speculative fiction writers.
