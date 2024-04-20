Pages
"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney
Saturday, April 20, 2024
I'm a Semifinalist
I'm so excited! It's not very often that I enter contests, but this one felt right to me. Congratulations to everyone who made the list and good luck in the final round!
How about you? Do you ever enter writing contests? Why, or why not?
Posted by
Sylvia Ney
at
2:50 PM
