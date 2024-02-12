For Love of...

Last month, I shared a couple of posts on Love (to celebrate any form of love) and upcoming conferences, workshops, and festivals for readers and writers. Today, I thought I would share more opportunities for lovers of the written and illustrated word.
February 17 - Hickory Con is a one day, in person comic con event in North Carolina. To learn more, check out: Home (hickorycon.com)
March 15-17 - Galaxycon is a 4-Day FESTIVAL OF FANDOM with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists, streamers, and wrestlers in Richmond, VA. To learn more: Galaxycon Richmond
March 27 - see the TWITTER PITCH info below.
April 5-7 - CyPhaCon: https://www.cyphacon.org/ - taking place in the Lake Charles Civic Center Complex, CYPHACON 2024 is the largest fan run Pop Culture Convention in the State of Louisiana!
July 12-14 - ConGregate is a speculative fiction convention held in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. To learn more: ConGregate 7 / DeepSouthCon 59 (con-gregate.com)
July 25 - 28 and OTHERS- Galaxycon is a 4-Day FESTIVAL OF FANDOM with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists, streamers, and wrestlers in Raleigh, NC. To learn more: GalaxyCon Raleigh This group actually offers multiple events virtually at at multiple locations throughout the year so be sure to follow for more news.
August - Wake Forest mini Comic Con - WakeForest, NC - https://www.facebook.com/WFComiCon/
If you'd like to see an even longer list of opportunities, check out the IWSG page here: https://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/p/publications.html
The next #IWSGPit will be March 27, 2024.
10:00 am - 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.
Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag. On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Tweet your pitch using #IWSGPit. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query.
Many writers have seen their books published from a Twitter pitch - it’s a quick and easy way to put your manuscript in front of publishers and agents.
For hashtags and guidelines, visit our #IWSGPit page.
Do authors really find agents and publishers through a Twitter pitch party? Yes they do! Dancing Lemur Press, L.L.C. has found FIVE authors from this event, including one of our best sellers, Damien Larkin.
So, get your pitches ready for March!
