7 Fast Approaching Submission Deadlines

Seven fast approaching deadlines...
Chicken Soup for the Soul: Miracles, messages from heaven, angels - The deadline for submissions is FEBRUARY 28, 2024. Stories about miracles, angels, messages from heaven, premonitions, amazing coincidences and other unexplainable but good events! We are looking for powerful, astounding, stories that will make people say "wow" or give them chills. This book is for everyone, whether religious or non-religious.
Chicken Soup for the Soul: The power of thinking
positive - The deadline for submission is FEBRUARY 28, 2024. We know that using the power of thinking positive helps
you to achieve your goals and lead a happy, purposeful, and productive life.
Almost anything is possible if you think you can. You can dream big, overcome
challenges, create the best life possible for yourself, and turn adversity into
opportunity. What do you do to think positive and how did it change
your life? Tell us your success story about using the power of thinking
positive!
GRAYWOLF
PRESS NONFICTION PRIZE
https://www.graywolfpress.org/about-us/submissions
NO MENTION OF ENTRY FEE. Deadline February 29, 2024. A $20,000 advance and publication by Graywolf Press will be awarded to the most promising and innovative literary nonfiction project by a writer not yet established in the genre. The winning author will also receive a $2,000 stipend intended to support the completion of their project. The Graywolf editors are particularly interested in new approaches to the personal essay, cultural and literary criticism, creative scholarship, and books exploring complex ideas from unexpected angles. Must live in the United States, regardless of citizenship status. Must have published at least one piece of nonfiction in a literary journal or magazine.
SEJONG
WRITING COMPETITION
https://www.sejongculturalsociety.org/writing/current/sijo.php?fbclid=IwAR3dsNgV_I0yqv-oCp4MFqmMihAVk6cwHbmBCsihV0iPfrSQIjIDtbDwdKU
Deadline February 29, 2024. Divisions: adult division (age 19 and older) and pre-college division (age 18 and younger). Write one sijo in English on a topic of your choice. Only one entry per applicant. Adult division: First ($1,000), Second ($750), Third ($500). Pre-college division: First ($500), Second ($400), Third ($300). Must be a resident of USA or Canada.
LITTLE TOKYO HISTORICAL
SOCIETY SHORT STORY CONTEST
https://www.littletokyohs.org/
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline February 29, 2024. The Little Tokyo Historical Society (LTHS) seeks fictional short stories for its 11th annual Imagine Little Tokyo short story contest in the categories of English language, Japanese language and youth (18 and younger). The purpose of the contest is to raise awareness of Little Tokyo through a creative story that takes place in Little Tokyo. Each category winner will be awarded $500 in cash with their short story being published in The Rafu Shimpo, Discover Nikkei and Little Tokyo Historical Society website.
ALPINE POETRY PRIZE
https://alpinefellowship.com/poetry-prize
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 1, 2024. Theme: Language. You may
submit one poem or a collection of poems as long as ALL the poems in the
collection speak to the theme. There is a maximum of 500 words per entry. There
is no minimum required word count. First place: £3,000. Second place: £1,000.
Third place: £1,000. The winner and runners-up will be invited to the annual
symposium. Up to £500 travel expenses to help with travel to the event and
meals and accommodation.
ALPINE WRITING PRIZE
https://alpinefellowship.com/writing-prize
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 1, 2024. Theme: Language. All
genres of writing are permitted, including fiction, non-fiction, and
non-academic essays. Open to all nationalities. First place: £3,000. Second
place: £1,000. Third place: £1,000. The winner and runners-up will be invited
to the annual symposium. Up to £500 travel expenses to help with travel to the
event and meals and accommodation. A maximum of 2,500 words per entry.
