A to Z Challenge and Other Blog Hops

It's almost time for the annual "A to Z" blogging challenge. Most repeat participants have already begun planning their posts for this April and will soon be posting theme reveals. Are there any themes you would particularly care to see, or learn about in April?Sign-ups usually begin in March. Followed by a schedule similar to below:
Theme reveal sign up: March 8
Theme reveal closes: March 20
Master list opens: March 29
Master list closes: April 7
After-survey: May 1-8
Reflections: May 3-8
Road-trip: May 10
To learn more about this challenge, or what you can expect to see this April, be sure to follow their website http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
Have you ever participated in this challenge? Will you be taking part this year? What other hops or challenges do you enjoy?
2 comments:
No, I'm not going to participate and never have. That's too much blogging in one month for me. I really enjoy the IWSG and my book giveaway hops, which brings a lot of new followers to my blog.
It became too much but I participated the first seven years or so.
