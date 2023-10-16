Welcome writers! Are you ready for a spooky challenge? For more specifics than I have listed here, or to visit the source: Write...Edit...Publish -- Online Writing Community: #WEP - October #FlashFiction Challenge - The Phantom of the Opera - Post October 18 - 20 (writeeditpublishnow.blogspot.com)
Welcome to the October Challenge
for WEP - Write...Edit...Publish,
The Phantom of the Opera!
Hey writers, Renée here with our next challenge. We chose the movie The Phantom of the Opera to inspire your writing for this month's WEP Challenge.
Post October 18th to 20th, 2023
FLASH FICTION, POETRY, NON-FICTION, PHOTO ESSAYS...
- SUBMIT your name and URL to the list below starting October 18th to the 20th
- POST your entry according to October's prompt "PHANTOM OF THE OPERA"
- USE WEP in your Title and the Poster on your page. Post your word count.
- STATE feedback preferences and give positive feedback as requested. See WEP Critique Page.
- SHARE THE CHALLENGE on social media. Tweets are ready on the WEP blog.
Open to all genres - 1000 words maximum
Email Denise or another team member if you have more questions:
den.covey@gmail.com yolandarenee@hotmail.com nilabose@gmail.com
|1.
|Denise Covey
|2.
|Yolanda Renee
|3.
|Olga Godim
