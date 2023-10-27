"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Friday, October 27, 2023

The Next Fall Step

It's the last weekend of October and while many of you will be celebrating Halloween or Dia de los Muertos, others are preparing for NaNoWriMo and/or the next step.

No matter where you are in your planning, writing, or publishing journey, I thought you might be in need of some inspiration and advice.

https://nanowrimo.org/

Becoming Your Own Best Critic

Interview With a Gatekeeper: Riverheads Rebecca Saletan

Ask the Editor: An Interview With Sarah Cantin of St. Martins Press

Picturing the Personal Essay

How about you? What is your next step?

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

1 comment:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Less than two months to Christmas...
Fallen into a pattern of not writing so definitely need to figure out my next step.

October 27, 2023 at 4:40 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)