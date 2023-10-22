Fall Fun 2023

Fall temperatures have finally arrived in our area. Orange decorations, and pumpkin everything, seem to be surrounding us. We usually stay busy all month long with many seasonal activities: marching contests, Fall festivals, the Texas Renaissance Festival, etc. We also enjoy visiting the local pumpkin patches and Scarecrow Festivals.If you prefer to stay home cuddled up with a good read instead of heading out to crowds celebrating seasonal festivals, try one of my suggestions from 10 Scary Reads to Terrify Your Inner Child.
I also recommend my short story "Lights Out" which can be found in Road Kill, Texas Horror Volume 4 from Hellbound Books Publishing: here.
If you're looking for something a little lighter, try my romantic Halloween short story (about 800 words): Madame Tooshkas Spell.
Interested in FREE scary books? Try one of these!
Need a few scary good costume ideas? Try one of these 10 Minute Literary Halloween Costumes and dress like your favorite characters.
How are you celebrating this season?
1 comment:
Never knew Bradbury wrote a horror story.
