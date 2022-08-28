"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Sunday, August 28, 2022

First Love Tour Dates

It's almost time! The official release date for the First Love anthology is September 6, 2022. My short story "Paper Faces" is included in this sweet YA romance collection. If you are interested in learning more, or supporting the authors, here is the official tour schedule:

TOUR DATES:

 

9/1 – IWSG Anthologies Blog, http://iwsganthologies.blogspot.com/

Book blurbs

 

9/5 - Kelly F Barr, https://kellyfbarr.com/blog/

Interview

 

9/6 - Kelly F Barr, https://kellyfbarr.com/blog/

Review

 

9/7 – Diane Burton, http://dianeburton.blogspot.com

Interview

 

9/7 - Cathrina Constantine, http://cathrinaconstantine.blogspot.com/

Book feature

 

9/9 - Sandra Cox, https://sandracox.blogspot.com/2022/09/your-weekend-read-first-love-anthology.html

Book feature

 

9/12 - Elizabeth s. Craig, https://elizabethspanncraig.com/blog-3/

Article - Working on an Anthology

 

9/14 – C. Lee McKenzie, https://www.cleemckenziebooks.com/blog/

Interview

 

9/16 - Louise M. Barbour, https://selkiegrey4.blogspot.com/

Review

 

9/19 - Susan Gourley, https://susangourley.blogspot.com/2022/09/first-love-art-of-making-doughnuts.html

Interview


Please stop by to say hi! If you're interested in helping to spread the word, please contact one of us and let us know how you would like to help. We'll send you a media kit.


What is your favorite part of a Book Tour?
