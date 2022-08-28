First Love Tour Dates

It's almost time! The official release date for the First Love anthology is September 6, 2022. My short story "Paper Faces" is included in this sweet YA romance collection. If you are interested in learning more, or supporting the authors, here is the official tour schedule:
TOUR DATES:
9/1 – IWSG Anthologies Blog, http://iwsganthologies.blogspot.com/
Book blurbs
9/5 - Kelly F Barr, https://kellyfbarr.com/blog/
Interview
9/6 - Kelly F Barr, https://kellyfbarr.com/blog/
Review
9/7 – Diane Burton, http://dianeburton.blogspot.com
Interview
9/7 - Cathrina Constantine, http://cathrinaconstantine.blogspot.com/
Book feature
9/9 - Sandra Cox, https://sandracox.blogspot.com/2022/09/your-weekend-read-first-love-anthology.html
Book feature
9/12 - Elizabeth s. Craig, https://elizabethspanncraig.com/blog-3/
Article - Working on an Anthology
9/14 – C. Lee McKenzie, https://www.cleemckenziebooks.com/blog/
Interview
9/16 - Louise M. Barbour, https://selkiegrey4.blogspot.com/
Review
9/19 - Susan Gourley, https://susangourley.blogspot.com/2022/09/first-love-art-of-making-doughnuts.html
Interview
Please stop by to say hi! If you're interested in helping to spread the word, please contact one of us and let us know how you would like to help. We'll send you a media kit.
