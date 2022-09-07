IWSG: Genre Difficulties and a Book Launch!

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
SEPTEMBER QUESTION - What genre would be the worst one for you to tackle and why?
MY ANSWER - I would have the most difficult time writing anything that required a deep understanding of medical, political, or legal terminology. I'm not saying I couldn't reach a level of proficiency, and even enjoyment, in sharing this type of tale. I just currently do not have the knowledge to effectively tell such a story.
The First Love anthology is finally here! My short story "Paper Faces" is included in this sweet YA romance collection. If you are interested in learning more, or supporting the authors, check out the official tour schedule in my previous post.
How about you? What genre would be the worst one for you to tackle, and why?
3 comments:
Congrats on your story being published in the anthology! I'm so excited for you.
I don't know any of those details either.
Congratulations to you and all the authors!
Nice that your story was included in the anthology! And me? True Crime would be emotionally hard to write.
