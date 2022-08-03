IWSG: Original, or Crowd Pleaser?

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.

AUGUST QUESTION - When you set out to write a story, do you try to be more original, or do you try to give readers what they want?
MY ANSWER - Neither. I guess you could say my first draft is always from the heart. It's usually based on a vision I have of a scenario - total pantser style. After I get as far as I can on that draft, I take a break from the piece and then I return to plot out a set of goals for the story. While I do want readers to enjoy my tale, I do not chase trends intentionally. I also try not to get bogged down in concerns of originality. I hope it's original as it's in my voice. However, is there any truly 100% original idea, anymore? All we can do is tell the story we are passionate about.
How about you? When you set out to write a story, do you try to be more original, or do you try to give readers what they want?
