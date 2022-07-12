"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Summer of Writing and a Vote

We're less than two months away from the official release of the First Love anthology!

However, writers never stop writing. If you'd like to get a glimpse at what the authors from our latest anthology are up to, please check out this page. I'm sure it will whet your appetite for a fantastic future read. 

If you're interested, you can also vote to help me decide which project I should focus on completing first. I've shared three stories I have started and hope to finish. Each one is vying for my attention at this time, but I'm tired of splitting my focus. If you get a chance, please visit the site above and leave a comment letting me know which one you prefer.

First Love officially releases September 6th and can be preordered here.

How about you? What are you writing this summer?

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)