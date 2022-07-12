Summer of Writing and a Vote

We're less than two months away from the official release of the First Love anthology!
However, writers never stop writing. If you'd like to get a glimpse at what the authors from our latest anthology are up to, please check out this page. I'm sure it will whet your appetite for a fantastic future read.
If you're interested, you can also vote to help me decide which project I should focus on completing first. I've shared three stories I have started and hope to finish. Each one is vying for my attention at this time, but I'm tired of splitting my focus. If you get a chance, please visit the site above and leave a comment letting me know which one you prefer.
First Love officially releases September 6th and can be preordered here.
How about you? What are you writing this summer?
