Apollo 11 Anniversary, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and Interview a Day

Three years ago I shared an article on this blog: Apollo 11 Anniversary and the Lunar Library. I wrote about the 50th anniversary, Elon Musk and his space Tesla, and the new lunar archives. I also mentioned the (then) recently discovered black hole, and other space related events.
It's only been a couple of years since then, separated by a global pandemic, and yet our planet has only continued to reach for the stars. SpaceX continues their work with NASA. Check out this info on the Falcon 9 rocket and more here.
Last year, Richard Branson and the crew of Virgin Galactic successfully completed their first space flight. Branson hopes to make commercial flights s common possibility. His work and investments to that end have excited thousands. If you missed it, check out:
For those who don't understand the significance of Blue Origin sending Wally Funk to space: she was one of the original Mercury 13 (April 1959), a group of women in an experimental, privately-funded program who underwent the same physiological training as male NASA astronauts, to see if they could handle it (spoiler, they could). These women were not NASA astronauts, and none of them ever flew.
Please take some time to watch at least a few. There are interviews here with those who are excited about the modern day the space race, some who are ambivalent, and some who still do not believe any of it is real - very interesting variety of views available in 10 - 90 minute increments. You can also see my husband and I talking with him on the 52nd anniversary of the first man on the moon at: https://www.countdowntothemoon.org/2021/07/21/1258-bill-and-sylvia/
All of this was very exciting to me and put me in the mood to read some Jules Verne, H.G. Wells, and Andy Weir.
How about you? Are you interested in participating in an interview? Are you inspired by the human grasp for space? What has surprised you most about reaching for the stars? What are you most looking forward to in the future?
