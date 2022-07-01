Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776.
This weekend, and Monday specifically, the United States of America celebrates our Independence Day.
This is my dad at 18. We have a family full of men who have served in various branches of the military.
Thank you to all of the men and women who have served our country in ANY way. You are appreciated more than you think.
I'm spending some time celebrating with family and friends. I hope you are all able to do the same.
Are you reading any great books this week?
