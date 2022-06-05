June is National Audiobook Month, when hundreds of retailers encourage people to give listening to books a try. These businesses run various promotions and discounts to get more listeners interested in the format.
The Audiobook Publishers Association has spearheaded audiobook month for a number of years. Audible, Kobo audiobooks, Google Play Books, Storytel, Scribd, Audiobooks.com, and dozens of others offer audiobooks.
Did you know you could access complete audiobooks for FREE on YouTube?
To learn more about the history of this celebration, AUDIOBOOK APPRECIATION MONTH -June 2022 - National Today
Have you tried an audiobook? Which are your favorites? When do you listen to them?
No comments:
Post a Comment