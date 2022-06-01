IWSG: Struggle to the End

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JUNE QUESTION - When the going gets tough writing the story, how do you keep yourself writing to the end? If have not started the writing yet, why do you think that is and what do you think could help you find your groove and start?
MY ANSWER - Many people refer to this experience as writer's block. They lose momentum, stamina, drive, or they flat out can't decide where to go next, or what to do with the story. When this happens, I recommend exercise, read a book, watch a good movie, listen to great music, travel – anything that gets me away from the work and relaxed. Then I can return with a fresh mind and renewed energy. If I'm still stuck after a break, then I need to reevaluate my story plan. I start most projects as a pantser, but once I get my initial thoughts, emotions, or scenes down I go back and plot the whole story out.
How about you? What is your process like? What do you do when you struggle to write to the end?
