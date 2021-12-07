Holiday Freebies and Traditions

Whether you're shopping for yourself, a loved one, or for holiday ideas - this list has something for everyone!
1) FOR KIDS - If you have the Amazon app, you can download some children's Christmas books for FREE. To learn more: http://www.amazon.com/iMarvel-Christmas-Story-Books-Free/dp/B0062NFLBM
2) FOR KIDS - Interested in more free books for kids? This site offers both holiday and other popular reads for free: http://www.kcedventures.com/blog/free-kids-holiday-and-christmas-books-online
3) FOR MUSIC LOVERS - iHeartChristmas Classics offers a free variety of traditional and contemprary tunes to get you in the holiday spirit: https://www.iheart.com/live/iheartchristmas-classics-6137/
4) MOVIES FOR ALL AGES - 28 of the best Christmas movies on Youtube in time for the 2018 season: https://www.lifewire.com/watch-christmas-movies-on-youtube-3486071
5) 10 SHORT CLASSICS - some of my favorites are in this list: https://ebookfriendly.com/christmas-stories-free-download/
6) 31 BEST CHRISTMAS READS - Classics most everyone will recognize and love: https://www.bookbub.com/blog/2017/11/21/classic-christmas-books-to-read
7) CHRISTMAS RECIPES - nothing puts me in the Christmas spirit faster than some of my favorite holiday foods. Check out these free recipes: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipes/187/holidays-and-events/christmas/
15) Free Christmas Sheet Music
24) MORE MISCELLANEOUS - https://www.thefreesite.com/Seasonal_Freebies/Christmas/
Are there any freebies out there that you want to recommend? What are some of your favorite holiday traditions?
