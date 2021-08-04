IWSG: Favorite Writing Craft Books

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
AUGUST QUESTION - What is your favorite writing craft book? Think of a book that every time you read it you learn something or you are inspired to write or try the new technique. And why?
MY ANSWER - There are about a dozen of these that I frequently revisit. Many of these I am certain you have heard of from most other writers. However, I will share two I feel are well worth your time and not as frequently touted as a "MUST READ." First, is Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert and second is This Year You Write Your Novel by Walter Mosley. Both of these offer beautiful and inspiring glimpses into following your creativity regardless of fear and doubt. I wish I heard more people mention these two alongside such classics as:
- On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft By Stephen King
- The Hero With A Thousand Faces By Joseph Campbell
- The Writers Journey: Mythic Structure for Writers By Christopher Vogler
- The Associated Press Stylebook By Associated Press
- Writing 21st Century Fiction By Donald Maass
- Bird by Bird By Anne Lamott
- Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within By Natalie Goldberg
How about you? What is your favorite writing craft book?
