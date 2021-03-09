Training an Artist

In order to even begin to learn how to play his instrument, it takes the guitarist weeks to build calluses on his fingertips; it takes the saxophonist months to strengthen his lip so that he might play his instrument for only a five-minute stretch; it can take the pianist years to develop dual hand and multiple finger coordination. Why do writers assume they can just “write” with no training whatsoever-and then expect, on their first attempt, to be published internationally? What makes them think they're so much inherently greater, need so much less training than any other artists? - Noah Lukeman, THE FIRST FIVE PAGES
If you decide to write, it must become a repetitively practiced art form, or you cannot in good conscience call yourself a writer. You certainly wouldn't want a wedding planned, a house built, a baby delivered, a car mechanic, or a brain surgeon in your life that did not have plenty of practice and expertise. So, why would you accept less from yourself? That invested time and practice lend credibility, ease, expertise, and dare we hope: "a certain genius" to our chosen fields.
So, what are you doing to pursue your training and become an "expert, or genius" at writing? If you're looking for ideas, please check out: http://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2021/01/2021-conferences-workshops-and-literary.html and then continue reading books on craft as well as both fiction and nonfiction in a variety of genres.
Do you recommend any specific ideas for training? What works for you?
No comments:
Post a Comment