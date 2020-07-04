Pages
"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney
Saturday, July 4, 2020
Happy Fourth of July!
Today, the United States celebrates its Independence Day! I pray you all enjoy some relaxing, fun time with family and friends. Happy Fourth of July!
