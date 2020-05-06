IWSG: Rituals

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
May 6 question - Do you have any rituals that you use when you need help getting into the ZONE? Care to share?
My Answer - I don't really have any rituals. The same thing doesn't always work for me. Sometimes the words freely and quickly - pure inspiration and emotion. Other times, it's like trying to pull myself out of quicksand. I just refuse to give up. People often ask me how I handle "writer's block". I simply say "Exercise, read a book, watch a good movie, listen to great music, travel – anything that gets you away from the work and relaxed. Then return with a fresh mind and renewed energy."
Today is also the announcement about the new IWSG anthology and contest. All information is available on the IWSG page listed above so be sure to head over and check it out!
How about you? Any particular rituals that help you get into the writing zone?
6 comments:
I definitely get that--sometimes being able to write is easy, sometimes it's not. Listening to music usually helps me to get in the mood to write.
Do something else and return with a fresh mind is good advice.
I love the fact that you just refuse to give up, that's really the way to go.
Yes, you have to do something else other than writing to get through or avoid writer's block. :)
What's been a huge help to me this year is my morning meditation. I feel 100% intuned. It's like a breath of fresh air every single day.
Your persistence is an essential component of writing -
