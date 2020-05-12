IWSG Anthology Contests

The 2020 Insecure Writer’s Support Group Annual Anthology Contest is now open!
The genre is science fiction and the theme is "Dark Matter".
Word Count: 4500 - 6000.
See the site for full details, including deadlines, judges, prizes, entry, etc.: http://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com
Previous years anthologies are still on sale, including the latest:
Voyagers: The Third Ghost
Journey into the past…
Will the third ghost be found before fires take more lives? Can everyone be warned before Pompeii is buried again? What happens if a blizzard traps a family in East Germany? Will the Firebird help Soviet sisters outwit evil during WWII? And sneaking off to see the first aeroplane – what could go wrong?
Ten authors explore the past, sending their young protagonists on harrowing adventures. Featuring the talents of Yvonne Ventresca, Katharina Gerlach, Roland Clarke, Sherry Ellis, Rebecca M. Douglass, Bish Denham, Charles Kowalski, Louise MacBeath Barbour, Beth Anderson Schuck, and L.T. Ward.
Juvenile Fiction - Historical / Action & Adventure / Fantasy & Magic
Print ISBN 9781939844792
eBook ISBN 9781939844736
Print and eBook:
For more information on this anthology, or the ones that came before it, you can visit the website - IWSG Anthologies
Will you be submitting to the new contest?
