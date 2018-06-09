Writers, Pets, Pics, and Submission Opportunities

http://thriveswla.com/home-family/life-with-pets
To the left and below are pics of my sidekick. My dachshund is named Dulcinea - Dulci for short. Bonus points if you get the literary reference.
Writing these article and rereading them recently made me curious about what type of pets writers prefer. I did a little research and found many of them have loved cats, dogs, and other usual household pets. However, just as many of them have preferred unusual, or endangered, ones including ravens and peacocks.
To find out what pets make the best partners for writers, or to peruse photographs of famous duos:
The Best Pet for a Writers Health and Well-being
Adorable Pictures of Famous Writers and Their Pets
Literary Pets
Writers and Their Pets
Literary Figures and Their Wild Pets
Authors and Their Pets - Pinterest Photos
Do you want to write about your pets? Check out these opportunities:
http://www.wideopenpets.com/contributors/ - Dog Writers Association of America
http://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics - Life Lessons from your Cat or Dog
What type of pets do you have? What name did you pick and why? Did you figure out the literary reference for my dogs name?
2 comments:
Dulci looks like a character.
Yes, I know the reference! (Dulcinea in Don Quixote). Meanwhile, thanks for all the links. Have a great finish to your week-end.
