"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Writers, Pets, Pics, and Submission Opportunities

We are loving, honoring, and educating about pets in this months issue of Thrive. Check us out: http://thriveswla.com/home-family/life-with-pets 

To the left and below are pics of my sidekick. My dachshund is named Dulcinea - Dulci for short. Bonus points if you get the literary reference.

Writing these article and rereading them recently made me curious about what type of pets writers prefer. I did a little research and found many of them have loved cats, dogs, and other usual household pets. However, just as many of them have preferred unusual, or endangered, ones including ravens and peacocks.

To find out what pets make the best partners for writers, or to peruse photographs of famous duos:

The Best Pet for a Writers Health and Well-being

Adorable Pictures of Famous Writers and Their Pets

Literary Pets

Writers and Their Pets

Literary Figures and Their Wild Pets

Authors and Their Pets - Pinterest Photos

Do you want to write about your pets? Check out these opportunities:

http://www.wideopenpets.com/contributors/ -  Dog Writers Association of America

 http://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics - Life Lessons from your Cat or Dog

 What type of pets do you have? What name did you pick and why? Did you figure out the literary reference for my dogs name?
2 comments:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Dulci looks like a character.

June 9, 2018 at 4:37 PM
Elizabeth Varadan, Author said...

Yes, I know the reference! (Dulcinea in Don Quixote). Meanwhile, thanks for all the links. Have a great finish to your week-end.

June 10, 2018 at 9:04 AM

