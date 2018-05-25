Memorial Weekend Writing and Reading

It's the start of Memorial weekend in the USA, and an opportunity to enjoy some extra time reading, or prepare a submission for a few anthology calls:
1) Southeast Missouri State University Press and the Warriors Arts Alliance have joined together once again to create the seventh volume in a series of anthologies about military experiences. The JUNE 1st due date is fast approaching. For more information: http://www.semopress.com/events/proud-to-be-writing-by-american-warriors/
2) Chicken Soup for the Soul is seeking submissions for nine different anthologies. The first is due July 15th, but if that's too soon for you the others are spaced between then and December 30. More information can be found: http://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics
If you're looking for a good read, see my previous post or try:
SOME VERY MESSY MEDIEVAL MAGIC
By C. Lee McKenzie
Pete’s stuck in medieval England!
Pete and his friend Weasel thought they’d closed the Time Lock. But a young page from medieval times, Peter of Bramwell, goes missing. His absence during a critical moment will forever alter history unless he’s found.
There’s only one solution - fledgling wizard Pete must take the page’s place. Accompanied by Weasel and Fanon, Pete’s alligator familiar, they travel to 1173 England.
But what if the page remains lost - will Pete know what to do when the critical moment arrives? Toss in a grumpy Fanon, the duke’s curious niece, a talking horse, and the Circle of Stones and Pete realizes he’s in over his young wizard head yet again...
Release date – May 15, 2018
Juvenile Fiction - Fantasy & Magic/Boys & Men
$13.95 Print ISBN 9781939844460
$3.99 EBook ISBN 9781939844477
C. Lee McKenzie has a background in Linguistics and Inter-Cultural Communication, but these days her greatest passion is writing for young readers. When she’s not writing she’s hiking or traveling or practicing yoga or asking a lot questions about things she still doesn’t understand. http://cleemckenziebooks.com
Links:
Barnes & Noble - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/some-very-messy-medieval-magic-c-lee-mckenzie/1127622061?ean=2940154648575
Kobo - https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/some-very-messy-medieval-magic
iTunes - https://itunes.apple.com/ca/book/some-very-messy-medieval-magic/id1324257652?mt=11
Kindle - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079V72G8R
Foyles - http://www.foyles.co.uk/witem/childrens/some-very-messy-medieval-magic,c-lee-mckenzie-9781939844460
I hope you all enjoy a wonderful weekend with friends and family. Happy Writing! What projects are you trying to complete? Any big plans for this holiday weekend?
2 comments:
There are a lot of people who could contribute to the military anthology.
Big congratulations to Lee!
I agree with Alex above. My writing is not in that mold, but others are. Lee, great work!
