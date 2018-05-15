Literary Travels and Inspiration

Of course, I usually try to work in a few literary stops along the way. Anything from where an author stayed or lived, to towns or building mentioned in favorite stories are options on my list. Our travels usually inspire my own writing as well. We haven't decided for sure what we are doing this year yet, although several options have been shared.
Below you can see a few of our literary inspired wanderings:
Literary Travels:
How about you? Do you enjoy travel? What have been some of your favorite locales? Have any of them inspired your own stories?
The one about drinking like your favorite writer made me chuckle.
