"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Bayou Writers Group - June 2nd Meeting and October 13th Conference

I'll be speaking at the Bayou Writers Group meeting this Saturday, June 2nd. I'll be talking about setting goals and becoming a prolific writer. If you're in the area, I'd love to visit with you.

This Lake Charles, Louisiana group is amazingly supportive, and they have a great lineup of speakers for their October 13th writer's conference. Speakers include:

Michael Bracken: Decision-Tree Story Creation

L Diane Wolfe: Market Your Books Like a Professional

Gina Ardito: Ten-Hut! Fall in for Basic Boot Camp!

Jerica Guillory:  The Key to Publication, Inspiration, & Motivation

John M Floyd: Writing & Selling Short Stories

For more information about their monthly meetings, or their wonderful conference, check out: https://bayouwritersgroup.com/

Have you attended this conference before? Have you met, or heard from, any of these speakers? Any great workshops or conferences that you are looking forward to attending?

Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , , , , ,

2 comments:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Hey, I know one of the speakers! That's cool.

May 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM
L. Diane Wolfe said...

I'm looking forward to meeting you in October.

May 29, 2018 at 5:51 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)