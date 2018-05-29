Bayou Writers Group - June 2nd Meeting and October 13th Conference

This Lake Charles, Louisiana group is amazingly supportive, and they have a great lineup of speakers for their October 13th writer's conference. Speakers include:
Michael Bracken: Decision-Tree Story Creation
L Diane Wolfe: Market Your Books Like a Professional
Gina Ardito: Ten-Hut! Fall in for Basic Boot Camp!
Jerica Guillory: The Key to Publication, Inspiration, & Motivation
John M Floyd: Writing & Selling Short Stories
For more information about their monthly meetings, or their wonderful conference, check out: https://bayouwritersgroup.com/
Have you attended this conference before? Have you met, or heard from, any of these speakers? Any great workshops or conferences that you are looking forward to attending?
Hey, I know one of the speakers! That's cool.
I'm looking forward to meeting you in October.
