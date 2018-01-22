Polka Dots, Stars, and Writers

Today is National Polka Dot Day. It's also the day Minnie Mouse will receive her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can find out more about that here.
Many of my family members are Disney fans. As you can tell from the mention in this post, the cheesy picture here, and my social media accounts I'm a little obsessed with most of Disney myself. I've also passed the sickness along to my children. My husband has accepted, and loves us anyway ;-)
I'm from Southern California, and even thought I live in Texas, we head back as often as possible to visit family and friends. I took my girls to Hollywood for the first time in July 2017. They loved it. Their favorite memories of the day there include lunch at the Hard Rock Cafe', seeing the famous Hollywood sign, and finding Daniel Radcliffe's star. You can see pictures here.
The reason I mention all of this is because the original article I read announcing Minnie's big day led me down a rabbit hole of reading. I became curious about writers who have earned a star on that famous walkway. I knew of a few, but I was surprised at the number. Some of these authors I know have brought joy to many and will be immediately recognized: Raymond Chandler, Ray Bradbury, Stephen J. Cannell, Frank Capra, quite a few others I recognized, and a few I didn't. Here is a list the Los Angeles Times has comprised of all the writers who've earned that coveted star.
Which authors are your favorites? Who would you like to see earn a star? Are you Disney fan? Are you celebrating National Polka Dot Day?
Minnie Mouse is just not getting a star?
I bet that would lead down a rabbit hole of reading...
