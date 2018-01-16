2018 Conferences, Workshops, and Literary Festivals: Texas and Louisiana List

I will try to provide a broader national and international list at a later date, but for now here are a few of my favorites for Texas and Louisiana:
Unconfirmed so check back - Houston Writer's Guild Conference - https://houston.scbwi.org/
3/3 - Jambalaya Writers Conference - http://mytpl.org/jwc/
3/9-18 - SXSW Film and writers festival in Austin - http://www.sxsw.com/
3/21-25 - New Orleans Literary Festival - http://www.tennesseewilliams.net/
4/28-29 - Austin Writer's and Illustrators Conference - https://austin.scbwi.org/events/austin-2018-writers-illustrators-working-conference/
6/9-10 - Dallas Writer's Conference - http://dfwcon.org/
6/29-7/1 - Austin Agents and Editors Conference - http://www.writersleague.org/38/Conference
9/6-9 - New Orleans Mystery Convention - http://www.bouchercon.com/
9/14-23 - New Orleans Story Con - http://nolastorycon.com/
10/13 - Louisiana:Bayou Writers - A Bridge to Publication
10/25- 11/1 - Austin Film Festival - https://austinfilmfestival.com/
10/27-28 - Austin Book Festival - https://www.texasbookfestival.org/
11/10-17 - New Orleans Book Festival - https://www.everfest.com/e/new-orleans-book-festival-new-orleans-la
Please feel free to comment with any you would like to see added to this list or the national one I am working to complete. Anyone know of any in other countries besides the US? Please feel free to comment with those as well. You never know when an opportunity will arise. Right? :-)
