Hopeful After Harvey

I hate that I haven't been around to visit much lately, but I know anyone keeping up with us will understand. My parents lost pretty much everything due to Hurricane Harvey. Dozens of friends and family members are in the same situation. The recovery process will be long and painful for many.
Insurance and construction companies are saying it may be as much as four or five years before some are back in a home. Meanwhile, many have lost their homes, vehicles, and jobs. Some are simply moving as far away from the coast as possible to start over. Others have chosen a more gruesome approach. The suicide rate is up - some of them in a very public way.
Many are struggling. Many are depressed and angry. Many are still offering as much help and hope as possible.
While my writing has taken another dive lately, I'm still reading some excellent books. I wanted to share three helpful and hopeful reads with you.
Carey Scott, author, speaker, and certified Biblical Life Coach, invites you to journey alongside her as she introduces you to women from the Word who chose to live uncommon lives even in the toughest circumstances. From stepping into scandalous situations to breaking cultural norms to risking the departure of a comfortable life, you will discover hope and motivation to live God’s way in a world that screams, “Tuck your faith away! Just be normal like everyone else!”
Now more than ever, it's time to step into something new. . .something life-changing and life-giving. God is asking you to shine Him into a world that needs to know there is a better way to live. And when you say yes to becoming uncommon, it's a radical act of obedience to the One who created you to be extraordinary. Uncommon offers personal stories, insights, life lessons, questions for further reflection, and biblical support written especially for women.
With authenticity, vulnerability, humor, refreshing boldness and anchored in the Beatitudes, Uncommon will empower you to rise up. . .to reject the common. . .to embrace your calling. . . and to live in a way that points others to God. Buckle up, friend. It's time to be uncommon.
I absolutely LOVED this book and have revisited several sections already. A definite must read for anyone struggling with ANY situation!
Journey now to Ruby City, Idaho of 1866 where...Looking forward to a quiet life and a full stomach, mail-order bride Rebecca Rice is pleased to marry her shopkeeper intended, Mr. Fordham, until the justice of the peace calls him Thaddeus, not Theodore—proceeded by the title Deputy.
A Marriage Mishap Creates an Awkward Love Triangle in this Silver Mining Town
A Marriage Mishap Creates an Awkward Love Triangle in this Silver Mining Town
Is it possible to marry the wrong man?
When the newlyweds realize they’ve married the wrong partners with similar names, an annulment seems in order—and fast, since Rebecca’s true intended is impatient to claim her as his own, not to mention Rebecca would never marry a lawman like her father. But when the legalities take longer than expected, Rebecca wonders if Tad wasn’t the right husband for her all along. . . .
This quick and simple read may be slightly predictable, but it's still highly enjoyable.
Life is a journey of joyful moments and painful moments, including twists and turns that threaten to undo us. But if we allow God to work through the joy and the pain, that journey can lead to the life-sustaining richness of His Grace and an intimate relationship with Him. That truth is the core of international speaker and teacher Darlene Sala’s new women’s devotional, Journey into Grace. With Darlene’s heartfelt voice alongside two coauthors, including her daughter, Bonnie, the 150 readings explore themes such as fear, forgiveness, learning, loving, prayer, and relationships.
This book offers women quiet moments with God as they bring their real life challenges to His feet.
While I have not yet read all of these devotions, what I have read so far has held nuggets of truth and true meaning. I look forward to reading more.
I received a complimentary copy of these books from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
What reads would you recommend to down trodden souls seeking hope and/or a great book to disappear into?
No comments:
Post a Comment