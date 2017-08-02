IWSG: Pet Peeves

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JULY QUESTION: What are your pet peeves when reading/writing/editing?
MY ANSWER - There are several things that bother me as a reader/writer/editor:
1) When writers put two spaces after a period.
2) When another author/editor/agent doesn't get back to me in the time frame which they set or we have agreed upon.
3) When writers use the same words or phrases over and over and over and over again.
4) Cliches
5) When I catch myself doing the very things that drive ME crazy ;-)
What pet peeves do you have?
Yes, these are pitfalls for many writers, aren't they, Sylvia. I am often amazed at how, despite lack of encouragement, we keep going! Good luck with your writing, reading and editing. Stephen King put emphasis upon reading as much as writing, and I've found this is very true.
