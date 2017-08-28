Shelter In Brotherly Love

In case you haven't heard, we've taken a pretty bad hit in south Texas this weekend. Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 40 inches of rain in some places, and isn't letting up. While it's no longer at hurricane status, it is still a massive storm stalled over the south and will continue to slam down rain for the rest of the week. This picture shows how they believe it will ride the coast before heading north in a few more days.
My family has been very lucky so far, (we live in the southeast along I10 just before you enter Louisiana) but things are not over yet. My house still has power, and my street is flood free... for the moment. However, one block away is flooded, and there is nothing open in most of the surrounding towns. No grocery stores, no restaurants, no doctors offices, nothing. Schools have already announced they are closed for at least another week.
Our local Wal-Mart opened for a short time this morning to sell what was left on their shelves, but it was sparse. I have to say, while there are always idiots aplenty in this world, for the most part I have been pleasantly surprised at the depth of compassion and support in our area. While I expected to find people in a "Black Friday" sort of frenzy over the last groceries in our area, instead they were nice, asking after each other, and helping people load what they could.
No one cared what your political views were, how you felt about education, historical statues, or art. People are coming together, as they should, to help. My faith in humanity has been somewhat restored.
Continued prayers are appreciated for us as this disaster continues. So many have already lost their homes, and the flooding will continue to rise for at least the next few days.
May you all find and share the compassion and brotherly love we deserve. God Bless!
