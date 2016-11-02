IWSG: Favorite Aspect of Being a Writer

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
The November 2nd question - What is your favorite aspect of being a writer?
My Answer - There are two main joys for me in writing. First, for my nonfiction I get to travel and explore so many places and meet such interesting people. Then, I get to share those experiences with my readers. Secondly, for my fiction I get to become anyone I want and create any world or experience I want to enjoy. I hope my readers enjoy those just as much.
How about you? What do enjoy about being a writer?
Both of your responses apply to my fiction writing. I use my vacations for research and incorporate information into my novels. I love the research part of writing best!
Meeting a lot of interesting people would be really fun.
I would love to travel for my writing. :)
I don't believe in coincidence. A few weeks ago I finished the anthology I was reading. A few of the stories really stuck in in my mind and one of them was yours "Win". So, last night, wanting to tie up things on my to-do list, I found your website and wrote a note to you telling you how much I enjoyed your story in the "Parallels" anthology. And now, here I am today co-hosting for IWSG and your blog is on my list! So you get to hear twice, about how much I liked your story and that I look forward to reading more...
It's such a huge perk of being a writer, being able to interpret your experiences into different contexts. It helps make things clearer.
