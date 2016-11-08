Election Day Reads

It is officially election day. While I hope you are exercising your write to vote, I also hope you are escaping the negative emotions and even confusion surrounding today's event.
"Don't say you are not going to vote because you would only be voting for the lesser of two evils. Unless Jesus is on the ballot, you will ALWAYS be voting for the lesser of two evils!" - Rick Green
Rick Green visited our church Sunday and shared some interesting insights about our country. If you are curious, check out http://rickgreen.com/
If you'd like to see some fun election movie clips, or read how to choose wisely for your own manuscripts, then visit The Kill Zone.
If you're looking for a few election day short stories, then try Sleuth Sayers.
I hope you all have a wonderful election day!
Rick has a very good point!
Rick Green is well-spoken, wise, and a faithful servant of God.
