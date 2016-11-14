Bridge to Publication 2016

On Saturday, I had the pleasure of attending the 2016 "Bridge to Publication" writing conference in Lake Charles, Louisiana. A few take aways:
Quinn Loftis (YA Fantasy/Paranormal Author) - Self publishing is most definietely a viable option, but you have to be willing to do all the work. AND "Creativity breeds creativity" keep reading, but make sure it is quality material, not just the cheapest or easiest work to get your hands on.
Also, as a former nurse, she stresses the importance of exercise - "Your brain and body both need stimulation. It improves concentration and memory.
DiAnn Mills (Christion Fiction Author) - Always "Expect an Adventure". Your story must have passion, a strong character always has a problem to solve, and they must EARN the ending. If you need help fleshing out a character, try the Myers Briggs tests or www.humanmetrics.com
A great way to raise the tension is to make your setting as antagonistic as any character. She also suggests that you MUST show your hero or heroine facing a multitude of emotions.
Other great speakers included:
BJ Bourg – Mystery Author
Darrell Bourque – Professor Emeritus in English and Poet
Larry Gray – Playwright
Deborah LeBlanc – Mystery/Suspense Author
An interesting fact: presenters suggested that 80% of ALL readers are female, and that 60% of those women read romance.
Not a bad way to spend a Saturday. Writers conferences never fail to inspire me. How about you?
What have been some of your most memorable conference experiences?
I bet you learned a lot!
Awesome! I always say I want to attend those things, but I can't find the time or funds. It might have to do with home schooling. ;) BUT, I ADORE the online conferences I've attended. I'm mourning WriteOnCon this year. So sad it didn't happen.
Crystal - this conference only cost me $40. If you can't find a cheaper one like this, ask about scholarship or grant programs. Some of them offer help covering costs. I've never done the WriteOnCon - I'd like to learn more.
