"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, June 15, 2026

Father's Day 2026

Finding the perfect read for your father depends on his personality. Whether he enjoys heart-pounding thrillers, touching memoirs, or deep dives into history this list offers recommendations suited to a variety of interests.
Consider the following top book recommendations for Father's Day:
  • For the Thriller Lover: A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci or Worst Case Scenario by T.J. Newman. Both are fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat reads perfect for fans of mystery and suspense.
  • For the Sentimental Dad: Big Fish by Daniel Wallace explores a son uncovering the truth behind his father's fantastical stories, while Dreams from My Father by Barack Obama offers a powerful, reflective memoir about identity, and My Father at 100 by Ron Reagan provides an intimate look at the man behind the public persona.
  • For the Non-Fiction & History Enthusiast: The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown is an inspiring, true underdog story about the 1936 US Olympic rowing team.
  • For the Aspiring Handyman: Good Clean Fun by Nick Offerman is a great blend of woodworking guides, humor, and lifestyle.
  • For the Geek & Sci-Fi Dad: Ready Player One by Ernest Cline provides a highly engaging, pop-culture-heavy adventure set in a virtual reality universe
  • For the Creative Dad: Every Tool's a Hammer by Adam Savage is a chronicle of his life as a maker.

If you'd like to see my recommendations from previous years, check out these two pages: https://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2022/06/fathers-day-reading-gifts.html and https://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2021/06/7-fathers-day-reads.html

To see one publisher's recommendations for this year, check out: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/the-read-down/fathers-day-books-for-kids-adults/

How about you? Do you have any recommendations for our Father's?


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