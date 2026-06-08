National Flag Day and "The Star - Spangled Banner"

On September 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key penned a poem which was later set to music and in 1931 became America's national anthem, "The Star - Spangled Banner." The poem originally titled, "The Defence of Fort M'Henry," was written after Key witnessed the Maryland fort being bombarded by the British during the war of 1812. The sight of those "broad stripes and bright stars" inspired thousands. If you've never heard the story before, try the video below.
A lot of people don't realize the distant family connection between Key and another notable author - F. Scott Fitzgerald who wrote the quintessential American novel of the 1920's The Great Gatsby. Born in 1896, the author was named Francis Scott Key Fitzgerald in honor of this notable family connection.
How about you? Did you know about the family connection between these two great authors? Have you ever heard this story of our anthem before? Do you know the words to this poem/song? Can you think of any other piece of writing that has influenced thousands?
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