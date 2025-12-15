Merry Christmas, Traditions, and a Book Signing

This picture was taken in the front yard of my old house some years ago. The figures were inherited from my grandmother. The manger was built by my husband and oldest daughter.
So far this year, we haven't had any snow. However, it is 28 degrees so we're probably due for some.
We've been enjoying Christmas themed museum visits, holiday shopping, concerts, and even a book signing for an anthology in which six of my students appear. Wherever you are, whatever your situation, I pray you all enjoy a beautiful holiday season full of your favorite traditions. May your best wishes come true.
Merry Christmas!
No comments:
Post a Comment