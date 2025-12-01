IWSG: Coolest Gift

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
DECEMBER QUESTION - As a writer, what was one of the coolest/best gifts you ever received?
MY ANSWER: All of my favorite gifts have come from my husband. The best one was a few years ago. I returned home from two weeks visiting family during the summer break to find he had custom-built shelves to turn an extra room into a library while I was gone. Another particularly cool gift he gave me a couple of years ago was a custom engraved book press so I could personalize my favorite books. It's a seal that states, "From the library of...". Over the years, he has also given me personalized journals, mugs, a new laptop, and a dog to snuggle with for Christmas. He always manages to gift me with exactly the "Write" comfort item or necessity each year.
How about you? As a writer, what was one of the coolest/best gifts you ever received?
