IWSG: Favorite Thing

OCTOBER QUESTION - What is the most favorite thing you have written, published or not? And why?
MY ANSWER: That's difficult. While I've enjoyed a lot of the fiction pieces I've written and published, I'm probably prouder of my nonfiction. The stories I've written, both published and not, that are raw - the ones that came from emotions I was attempting to process are my favorite. They are real. Don't get me wrong. Fiction can be just as real - if not more so - at times. However, the stories I've lived and passed on to family have meant so much more because we could share them. Not all fiction is for everyone, but real stories about family last a lot longer and engage more individuals in a personal way if they've lived it or known the ones who have. You could probably ask me again tomorrow and receive a different answer, but I'm in a particularly reflective mood about family as I write this.
How about you? What is the most favorite thing you have written, published or not? And why?
I have some poems that are raw, so much so, my family will never see them. I did read one at a gathering and I got a standing ovation.
It's cool that you have stories that you and your family share. You're right that these stories can last for much longer and be so meaningful to you and your family.
That's great you do have those stories and history to pass on to your family. Most don't.
I love it! I journal and record ALL my family stories, plus write a monthly update email that doccuments our moments and big happenings. It's become our "family history." It's definitely the most meaningful writing I've done, BUT my fiction pieces have so much of life wrapped inside that I'd be hard pressed to call one or the other a favorite.
