Bandtober, Fall Fun, Reads, and Frights

Fall temperatures are finally arriving in our area. While it's still near 90 for a high, the lows have made it into the 60s.
Orange decorations, and pumpkin everything, seem to be surrounding us. We usually stay busy all month long with many seasonal activities. We call this bandtober due to marching at the games every Friday night, and marching contests every Saturday - all day and often out of town.
We will try to squeeze in some Fall festivals and the Texas Renaissance Festival, but band comes first in our house. We also enjoy visiting the local pumpkin patches and Scarecrow Festivals when time allows.If you prefer to stay home cuddled up with a good read instead of heading out to crowds celebrating seasonal festivals, try one of my suggestions from 10 Scary Reads to Terrify Your Inner Child.
I also recommend my short story "Lights Out" which can be found in Road Kill, Texas Horror Volume 4 from Hellbound Books Publishing: here.
If you're looking for something a little lighter, try my romantic Halloween short story (about 800 words): Madame Tooshkas Spell.
Interested in FREE scary books? Try one of these!
Need a few scary good costume ideas? Try one of these 10 Minute Literary Halloween Costumes and dress like your favorite characters.
How are you celebrating this season?
No comments:
Post a Comment