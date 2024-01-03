IWSG: BookBub

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JANUARY 3 QUESTION - Do you follow back your readers on BookBub or do you only follow back other authors?
MY ANSWER - I've never actually used BookBub. This question was my first introduction to the site. I'm curious to learn what you think of the site and its benefits or drawbacks. So...
Do you use BookBub? Do you follow back your readers on BookBub or do you only follow back other authors?
I just get emails from BookBub with book offers. I'm on Goodreads a bit but not very much.
Most people aren't aware of BookBub. I'm on it but not active.
