2024 Conferences, Workshops, and Literary Festivals

First, please let me recommend MASTERCLASS. This is an online set of instructional and motivational videos given by some of the industry's top professionals and gathered together in one location. These are very reasonably priced, and you can read about my personal experiences with it by clicking on the link in the labels below. There are other genres besides just writing that are extremely beneficial and interesting as well. They just added quite a few more options this past month.
There is also a similar site called SKILLSHARE, but I have not personal experience with it. Let us know in the comments if you have, and what you think of them.
Any Time: More than a dozen authors - https://www.masterclass.com/homepage
Any Time: Skill Share
2/9-11 - Austin SCBWI In-Person Conference in New York - https://www.scbwi.org/events/scbwi-in-person-winter-conference-2024
February 11-14 - American Booksellers Association Winter Institute
February 15-18 San Francisco Writers Conference
February 18-20 - Social Media Marketing Conference
2/23-24 - Austin SCBWI Virtual Conference - https://www.scbwi.org/events/scbwi-virtual-winter-conference
3/8-16 - SXSW Film and writers festival in Austin - http://www.sxsw.com/
3/14-16 - New Orleans Book Festival - New Orleans Book Festival
HAPPY WRITING!
2 comments:
None in my area but several online courses and conferences I could enjoy.
What a great list. Thank you for sharing!
