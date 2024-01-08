"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, January 8, 2024

2024 Conferences, Workshops, and Literary Festivals

This list started out mostly focus on Texas (where I am) and Louisiana. However, there are some others listed here for you. Also, keep in mind, many are virtual now, so your own location may not matter. Please let me know if you would like to recommend any others to be added to the list. The list below is what I know of as of today.

First, please let me recommend MASTERCLASS. This is an online set of instructional and motivational videos given by some of the industry's top professionals and gathered together in one location. These are very reasonably priced, and you can read about my personal experiences with it by clicking on the link in the labels below. There are other genres besides just writing that are extremely beneficial and interesting as well. They just added quite a few more options this past month. 

There is also a similar site called SKILLSHARE, but I have not personal experience with it. Let us know in the comments if you have, and what you think of them.

Any Time: More than a dozen authors - https://www.masterclass.com/homepage

Any Time: Skill Share

2/9-11 - Austin SCBWI In-Person Conference in New York - https://www.scbwi.org/events/scbwi-in-person-winter-conference-2024

February 11-14 - American Booksellers Association Winter Institute

February 15-18 San Francisco Writers Conference

February 18-20 - Social Media Marketing Conference

2/23-24 - Austin SCBWI Virtual Conference - https://www.scbwi.org/events/scbwi-virtual-winter-conference

3/8-16 - SXSW Film and writers festival in Austin - http://www.sxsw.com/

3/14-16 - New Orleans Book Festival - New Orleans Book Festival

3/20-24 - New Orleans Literary Festival - http://www.tennesseewilliams.net/

4/11-14 - Left Coast Crime in Seattle Washington - https://leftcoastcrime.org/

4/20 - The Pre-Quill Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah - The Pre-Quill Conference | League of Utah Writers

5/4-5- Austin Writer's and Illustrators Conference - https://www.scbwi.org/events/texas-writers-and-illustrators-conference

6/1 - Lone Star Book Festival - https://www.lonestarfestival.fun/

6/5-8 - Reader Author Get Together

6/7-9 - in Dallas, Texas - Inkerscon

6/19-23 - Florida - Space Coast Book Lovers

6/26-28 - Historical Novel Society - https://hns-conference.com/

8/8-11 - Quills Conference in Utah - https://www.leagueofutahwriters.com/quills-conference-preview

8/28 - 9/1 - World Mystery Convention - Nashville - http://www.bouchercon.com/

9/18-22 - NINC Conference

9/27-28 - in Florida - Once Upon a Book Author Signing

10/5-6 - Dallas Writer's Conference - http://dfwcon.org/

10/16-19 - In-Person - Houston, Texas - https://romanceauthormastermind.com/

10/25-26 - Las Vegas - https://lovenbooks.com/lovenvegas

10/24-31 - Austin Film Festival -  https://austinfilmfestival.com/

11/4-8 - (Tentative) - https://20booksvegas.com/about/

11/7-9 - (Tentative) - https://hamptonroadswriters.org/

11/13-16 - Virtual - Romance Author Mastermind

11/16-17 Austin Book Festival - https://www.texasbookfestival.org/

Year Round - Interested in a more expansive list of national and international options? Checkout this list: Insecure Writer's Support Group: Conferences, Workshops, etc. / Publications (insecurewriterssupportgroup.com)


Please feel free to comment with any you would like to see added to this list even if it's not happening in the USA.  You never know when an opportunity will arise. Right? :-)

Also, if you are looking for a writer's group in Texas, check out: Writers' Groups | Lone Star Literary Life

HAPPY WRITING! 

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

2 comments:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

None in my area but several online courses and conferences I could enjoy.

January 8, 2024 at 4:41 AM
Elizabeth Seckman said...

What a great list. Thank you for sharing!

January 8, 2024 at 12:02 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)